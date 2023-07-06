International Paper Company [IP] stock Upgrade by RBC Capital Mkts analyst, price target now $39

International Paper Company [NYSE: IP] stock went on a downward path that fall over -2.19% on Wednesday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -1.07%. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 4:30 PM that International Paper to Release Second-Quarter 2023 Earnings on July 27, 2023.

International Paper (NYSE: IP) will release second-quarter 2023 earnings on July 27, 2023, before the opening of the New York Stock Exchange.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The company will host a webcast to discuss earnings and current market conditions, beginning at 10 a.m. ET (9 a.m. CT). All interested parties are invited to listen to the webcast via the company’s website by clicking on the Investors tab and going to the Events & Presentations page at https://www.internationalpaper.com/investors/events-presentations. A replay of the webcast will also be on the website beginning approximately two hours after the call.

Over the last 12 months, IP stock dropped by -25.37%. The one-year International Paper Company stock forecast points to a potential upside of 4.42. The average equity rating for IP stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $10.77 billion, with 349.30 million shares outstanding and 346.48 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.17M shares, IP stock reached a trading volume of 4033435 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on International Paper Company [IP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IP shares is $32.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IP stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for International Paper Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on April 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for International Paper Company is set at 0.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for IP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.30. Price to Free Cash Flow for IP in the course of the last twelve months was 58.84 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

IP Stock Performance Analysis:

International Paper Company [IP] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.07. With this latest performance, IP shares gained by 3.13% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -25.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.63, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 46.48 for International Paper Company [IP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.78, while it was recorded at 31.64 for the last single week of trading, and 34.69 for the last 200 days.

Insight into International Paper Company Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and International Paper Company [IP] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.17 and a Gross Margin at +23.40. International Paper Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +8.23.

Return on Total Capital for IP is now 10.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 10.71. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 19.81, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.08. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, International Paper Company [IP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 95.50. Additionally, IP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.85, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 33.90. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 84.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.37.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, International Paper Company [IP] managed to generate an average of $44,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.74 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.86.International Paper Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

IP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for International Paper Company go to 19.20%.

International Paper Company [IP] Insider Position Details