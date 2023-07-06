Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL] Is Currently 36.35 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NASDAQ: IMPL] jumped around 0.45 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $1.70 at the close of the session, up 36.35%. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 8:00 AM that Impel Pharmaceuticals to Present New Real-World Data for Trudhesa® at the 65th Annual Scientific Meeting of the American Headache Society.

Real-World Assessment Suggests that Concomitant Preventive and Acute Medication Use Decreases in Patients Using Trudhesa.

Additional Poster Underscores the Need for Non-Oral Treatment Options Given the Prevalence of Pre-Existing Gastrointestinal Disorders Among Those Prescribed Trudhesa.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is now -54.67% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. IMPL Stock saw the intraday high of $2.0299 and lowest of $1.50 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 9.73, which means current price is +83.29% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 44.85K shares, IMPL reached a trading volume of 37451762 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IMPL shares is $18.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IMPL stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on May 18, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for IMPL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49.

How has IMPL stock performed recently?

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 50.44. With this latest performance, IMPL shares gained by 28.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -54.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -81.56% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IMPL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.65 for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5050, while it was recorded at 1.3134 for the last single week of trading, and 2.6947 for the last 200 days.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL] shares currently have an operating margin of -657.48 and a Gross Margin at +39.17. Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -840.28.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -2,546.09, with Return on Assets sitting at -114.03.

Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Insider trade positions for Impel Pharmaceuticals Inc. [IMPL]