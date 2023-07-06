Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] stock Initiated by Jefferies analyst, price target now $24

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: HTZ] traded at a high on Wednesday, posting a 1.68 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $18.76. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 27th.

Hertz Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: HTZ) (the “Company”) announced today that it plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial results at approximately 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday, July 27, 2023 followed by an earnings call at 8:30 a.m. ET.A live webcast of the call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at https://ir.hertz.com. To access the call by phone, please register through this link: Hertz Q2 2023 earnings teleco registration and you will be provided with dial in details. To avoid delays, we encourage participants to dial into the conference call fifteen minutes ahead of the scheduled start time. A web replay will remain available on the website for approximately one year.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 5203923 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stands at 2.35% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.92%.

The market cap for HTZ stock reached $5.94 billion, with 321.00 million shares outstanding and 314.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, HTZ reached a trading volume of 5203923 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HTZ shares is $25.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HTZ stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 05, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. is set at 0.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for HTZ stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.17, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.30.

Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.76. With this latest performance, HTZ shares gained by 17.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 21.90% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 12.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HTZ stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 77.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.06 for Hertz Global Holdings Inc. [HTZ]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 16.71, while it was recorded at 18.39 for the last single week of trading, and 16.92 for the last 200 days.

