Guggenheim slashes price target on CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] – find out why.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [NYSE: CNP] jumped around 0.18 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $29.63 at the close of the session, up 0.61%. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:10 PM that CenterPoint Energy customers to receive savings from first-of-its-kind financing in Indiana.

Indiana electric customers of CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE: CNP) will see a decrease in their electric bills beginning next month as a result of the company’s securitization pilot, which allows for the removal of the remaining value of its A.B. Brown coal plant assets from customer rates.

In January 2023, the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission (IURC) approved a financing order for the coal retirement securitization bonds, which is expected to result in a total decrease to customers’ electric bills by an estimated $53 million when compared to traditional financing alternatives.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.64M shares, CNP reached a trading volume of 3479268 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CNP shares is $32.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CNP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Guggenheim have made an estimate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CenterPoint Energy Inc. is set at 0.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CNP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05.

How has CNP stock performed recently?

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.44. With this latest performance, CNP shares gained by 3.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.20% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.85% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CNP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 57.79, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.96 for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 29.14 for the last single week of trading, and 29.37 for the last 200 days.

CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

CenterPoint Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Earnings analysis for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CNP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CenterPoint Energy Inc. go to -1.07%.

Insider trade positions for CenterPoint Energy Inc. [CNP]