Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] is -52.03% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Freight Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: FRGT] price surged by 33.33 percent to reach at $0.28. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Freight Technologies, Inc. Recognized as Outstanding Service Provider by K-FLEX de México, Securing Contract Renewal.

Unleashing Competitive Advantages: AI-Powered Fr8App Support Helps Drive Success During Expansion.

A sum of 3694616 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 898.57K shares. Freight Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.15 and dropped to a low of $0.82 until finishing in the latest session at $1.10.

The one-year FRGT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.78. The average equity rating for FRGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FRGT shares is $9.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FRGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Freight Technologies Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for FRGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.29.

FRGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 53.22. With this latest performance, FRGT shares dropped by -9.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -52.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -92.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FRGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.11, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.62 for Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2733, while it was recorded at 0.7965 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7475 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Freight Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.28 and a Gross Margin at -11.37. Freight Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -31.62.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -283.56, with Return on Assets sitting at -124.23.

Freight Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Freight Technologies Inc. [FRGT] Insider Position Details