For FREYR Battery [FREY], Analyst sees a rise to $13. What next?

FREYR Battery [NYSE: FREY] loss -6.26% or -0.61 points to close at $9.13 with a heavy trading volume of 3599879 shares. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 6:05 AM that FREYR Battery Announces Key Achievements Ahead of Capital Markets Day.

FREYR assembles and successfully charges its first semi-automated battery unit cells at the Customer Qualification Plant, provides Giga Arctic and Giga America financing updates, announces technology diversification progress including a Heads of Terms agreement with Sunwoda Mobility Energy Technology Co., Ltd., and receives indication that a major passenger vehicle OEM intends to join FREYR’s recently formed Energy Transition Acceleration Coalition.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

FREYR has assembled and successfully charged its first battery unit cells at the company’s Customer Qualification Plant (“CQP”) and is on schedule to ramp process automation, production, and testing of chargeable cells in H2 2023 and beyond. The semi-automated assembly of the first unit cells is the first major post-opening achievement at the CQP less than two years after FREYR announced its Final Investment Decision (“FID”) of the giga scale nameplate plant.

The daily chart for FREY points out that the company has recorded 5.18% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, FREY reached to a volume of 3599879 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about FREYR Battery [FREY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FREY shares is $14.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FREY stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for FREYR Battery shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FREYR Battery is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.38.

Trading performance analysis for FREY stock

FREYR Battery [FREY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 18.88. With this latest performance, FREY shares gained by 22.22% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 21.73% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FREY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.82 for FREYR Battery [FREY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.47, while it was recorded at 8.97 for the last single week of trading, and 9.84 for the last 200 days.

FREYR Battery [FREY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

FREYR Battery’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 8.20 and a Current Ratio set at 8.20.

An analysis of insider ownership at FREYR Battery [FREY]