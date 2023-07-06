For ConocoPhillips [COP], Analyst sees a rise to $139. What next?

ConocoPhillips [NYSE: COP] price plunged by -0.20 percent to reach at -$0.21. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 12:46 PM that ConocoPhillips to Hold Second-Quarter Earnings Conference Call on Thursday, Aug 3.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE: COP) will host a conference call webcast on Thursday, Aug. 3, 2023, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern time to discuss second-quarter 2023 financial and operating results. The company’s financial and operating results will be released before the market opens on Aug. 3.

To access the webcast, visit ConocoPhillips’ Investor Relations site, http://www.conocophillips.com/investor, and click on the “Register” link in the Investor Presentations section. You should register at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the webcast. The event will be archived and available for replay later the same day, with a transcript available the following day.

A sum of 4130044 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.88M shares. ConocoPhillips shares reached a high of $105.00 and dropped to a low of $103.14 until finishing in the latest session at $104.02.

The one-year COP stock forecast points to a potential upside of 20.03. The average equity rating for COP stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ConocoPhillips [COP]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COP shares is $130.08 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COP stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ConocoPhillips shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 19, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ConocoPhillips is set at 2.27, with the Price to Sales ratio for COP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.66, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.15. Price to Free Cash Flow for COP in the course of the last twelve months was 10.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

COP Stock Performance Analysis:

ConocoPhillips [COP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.20. With this latest performance, COP shares gained by 2.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 18.13% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.24, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.28 for ConocoPhillips [COP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 101.81, while it was recorded at 103.49 for the last single week of trading, and 110.94 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ConocoPhillips Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ConocoPhillips [COP] shares currently have an operating margin of +32.63 and a Gross Margin at +37.70. ConocoPhillips’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +23.69.

Return on Total Capital for COP is now 39.09, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 28.82. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.87, with Return on Assets sitting at 20.19. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ConocoPhillips [COP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 35.81. Additionally, COP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.37, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 18.32. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 34.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 25.49.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ConocoPhillips [COP] managed to generate an average of $1,960,000 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 11.42 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.85.ConocoPhillips’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

COP Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ConocoPhillips go to -10.12%.

ConocoPhillips [COP] Insider Position Details