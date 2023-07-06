For Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE], Analyst sees a rise to $4.25. What next?

Coeur Mining Inc. [NYSE: CDE] traded at a low on 07/05/23, posting a -4.45 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.79. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:54 PM that Coeur Provides Silvertip Exploration Update.

-Drilling set to resume at Company’s centerpiece exploration project-.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4396813 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Coeur Mining Inc. stands at 3.29% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.12%.

The market cap for CDE stock reached $912.89 million, with 300.95 million shares outstanding and 276.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.30M shares, CDE reached a trading volume of 4396813 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CDE shares is $4.68 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CDE stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Coeur Mining Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 28, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coeur Mining Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CDE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.89, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25.

How has CDE stock performed recently?

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by 0.00. With this latest performance, CDE shares dropped by -10.00% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.96% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.12% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CDE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.06, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.74 for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 3.19, while it was recorded at 2.84 for the last single week of trading, and 3.45 for the last 200 days.

Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Coeur Mining Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Insider trade positions for Coeur Mining Inc. [CDE]