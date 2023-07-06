First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] fell -32.01% so far this year. What now?

First Majestic Silver Corp. [NYSE: AG] closed the trading session at $5.67 on 07/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $5.64, while the highest price level was $5.845. The company report on May 26, 2023 at 4:03 PM that First Majestic Announces Voting Results from Annual General Meeting.

Vancouver, British Columbia–(Newsfile Corp. – May 26, 2023) – First Majestic Silver Corp. (NYSE: AG) (TSX: FR) (FSE: FMV) (“First Majestic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the voting results for its annual general meeting held on May 25, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

A total of 121,898,845 shares were represented at the meeting, being 44.41% of the Company’s issued and outstanding common shares. The voting results submitted by proxy are as follows:.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -32.01 percent and weekly performance of 4.42 percent. The stock has been moved at -32.01 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -4.38 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -21.79 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.85M shares, AG reached to a volume of 3913406 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AG shares is $9.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AG stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

TD Securities have made an estimate for First Majestic Silver Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Majestic Silver Corp. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for AG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.49. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.17.

AG stock trade performance evaluation

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.42. With this latest performance, AG shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -32.01% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -23.69% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.75, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.32, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.13 for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.10, while it was recorded at 5.59 for the last single week of trading, and 7.48 for the last 200 days.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.27 and a Gross Margin at +1.45. First Majestic Silver Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -18.31.

Return on Total Capital for AG is now -3.12, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -6.96. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -8.05, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.37. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 17.57. Additionally, AG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.94, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 11.75. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 16.55, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 14.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 13.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.29.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Majestic Silver Corp. go to 46.80%.

First Majestic Silver Corp. [AG]: Insider Ownership positions