FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] Is Currently 0.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

FibroGen Inc. [NASDAQ: FGEN] price surged by 0.36 percent to reach at $0.01. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:04 AM that FibroGen Announces Topline Results from Phase 3 ZEPHYRUS-1 Study of Pamrevlumab for the Treatment of Idiopathic Pulmonary Fibrosis.

– Study did not meet the primary endpoint- Pamrevlumab was generally safe and well tolerated- ZEPHYRUS-2 Phase 3 study will be discontinued- Company to implement plan to extend cash runway into 2026.

A sum of 3952316 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.07M shares. FibroGen Inc. shares reached a high of $3.0187 and dropped to a low of $2.78 until finishing in the latest session at $2.81.

The one-year FGEN stock forecast points to a potential upside of 64.88. The average equity rating for FGEN stock is currently 3.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FGEN shares is $8.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FGEN stock is a recommendation set at 3.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

William Blair have made an estimate for FibroGen Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 26, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for FibroGen Inc. is set at 1.31, with the Price to Sales ratio for FGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.24.

FGEN Stock Performance Analysis:

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.95. With this latest performance, FGEN shares dropped by -84.28% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -82.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -75.35% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 14.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 10.79, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 17.89 for FibroGen Inc. [FGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 15.15, while it was recorded at 2.69 for the last single week of trading, and 17.23 for the last 200 days.

Insight into FibroGen Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] shares currently have an operating margin of -213.90 and a Gross Margin at +85.59. FibroGen Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -208.66.

Return on Total Capital for FGEN is now -133.21, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -150.31. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -312.90, with Return on Assets sitting at -42.44. Additionally, FGEN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 125.08, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 17.53.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] managed to generate an average of -$496,037 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.20.FibroGen Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.70.

FibroGen Inc. [FGEN] Insider Position Details