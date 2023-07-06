El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] fell -10.54% so far this year. What now?

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: LOCO] closed the trading session at $8.91 on 07/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $8.75, while the highest price level was $8.98. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 9:00 AM that El Pollo Loco Announces New, Deliciously Satisfying Double Chicken Chopped Salads.

New Salad Lineup Doubles Up On Protein & Doubles Down On Freshness For A Must-Try Summer Meal.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -10.54 percent and weekly performance of -2.99 percent. The stock has been moved at -10.54 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -5.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -4.71 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 494.16K shares, LOCO reached to a volume of 5478714 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LOCO shares is $11.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LOCO stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 12, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. is set at 0.33, with the Price to Sales ratio for LOCO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.71. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.15, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.13. Price to Free Cash Flow for LOCO in the course of the last twelve months was 14.92 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

LOCO stock trade performance evaluation

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.99. With this latest performance, LOCO shares dropped by -5.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.54% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 3.81% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LOCO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 37.31, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.02 for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.42, while it was recorded at 8.90 for the last single week of trading, and 10.30 for the last 200 days.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.59 and a Gross Margin at +14.74. El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.43.

Return on Total Capital for LOCO is now 5.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.01. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 7.03, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.44. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 89.95. Additionally, LOCO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 47.35, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 42.34. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.79, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.59.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] managed to generate an average of $4,218 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 38.75 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.78.El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LOCO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. go to 15.00%.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc. [LOCO]: Insider Ownership positions