Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] is -1.13% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [NASDAQ: DWAC] surged by $2.18 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $15.15 during the day while it closed the day at $14.83. The company report on June 7, 2023 at 4:00 PM that Digital World Extends Deadline to Compete Initial Business Combination to September 8, 2023.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DWAC) (the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Directors approved an extension of the date by which the Company would be required to consummate a business combination from June 8, 2023 to September 8, 2023.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. stock has also gained 16.31% of its value over the past 7 days. However, DWAC stock has declined by -2.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -1.13% and lost -1.13% year-on date.

The market cap for DWAC stock reached $550.93 million, with 37.21 million shares outstanding and 28.89 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 209.59K shares, DWAC reached a trading volume of 5093144 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Digital World Acquisition Corp. is set at 0.42 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.06, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.31. With this latest performance, DWAC shares gained by 14.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -1.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -38.72% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DWAC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 78.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 85.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 71.30 for Digital World Acquisition Corp. [DWAC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 13.06, while it was recorded at 13.08 for the last single week of trading, and 15.96 for the last 200 days.

Digital World Acquisition Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

