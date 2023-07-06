Brookfield Corporation [BN] is 5.98% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Brookfield Corporation [NYSE: BN] slipped around -0.1 points on Wednesday, while shares priced at $33.34 at the close of the session, down -0.30%. The company report on July 5, 2023 at 6:00 AM that Brookfield Reinsurance to Acquire AEL in $4.3 Billion Transaction.

As part of the agreement, each AEL shareholder will receive $55.00 per AEL share, consisting of $38.85 in cash and 0.49707 of a Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (NYSE, TSX: BAM) (“BAM”) class A limited voting share (“BAM Shares”) having a value equal to $16.15 (based on the undisturbed 90-day volume-weighted average share price (“VWAP”) of the BAM Shares on June 23, 2023), subject to adjustment in certain circumstances as described below (the “Merger Consideration”). The Merger Consideration of $55.00 per share represents a 35% premium to AEL’s undisturbed closing share price on June 23, 2023 and a 42% premium to AEL’s 90-day VWAP as of such date.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Brookfield Corporation stock is now 5.98% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. BN Stock saw the intraday high of $33.45 and lowest of $32.56 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 44.05, which means current price is +18.02% above from all time high which was touched on 02/09/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.06M shares, BN reached a trading volume of 3854590 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Brookfield Corporation [BN]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BN shares is $48.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BN stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Keefe Bruyette have made an estimate for Brookfield Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on May 12, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brookfield Corporation is set at 0.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for BN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.01.

How has BN stock performed recently?

Brookfield Corporation [BN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.41. With this latest performance, BN shares gained by 7.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 5.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -9.09% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.08, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.04, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.57 for Brookfield Corporation [BN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.68, while it was recorded at 33.09 for the last single week of trading, and 35.67 for the last 200 days.

Brookfield Corporation [BN]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brookfield Corporation [BN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.97 and a Gross Margin at +31.27. Brookfield Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +2.18.

Return on Total Capital for BN is now 4.05, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 0.88. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 4.54, with Return on Assets sitting at 0.49. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brookfield Corporation [BN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 490.01. Additionally, BN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 83.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.39. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 541.29, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 83.05.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.45 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.23.

Earnings analysis for Brookfield Corporation [BN]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brookfield Corporation go to 46.25%.

Insider trade positions for Brookfield Corporation [BN]