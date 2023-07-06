BofA Securities lifts WestRock Company [WRK] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

WestRock Company [NYSE: WRK] closed the trading session at $28.40 on 07/05/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $28.261, while the highest price level was $28.79. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 7:00 AM that WestRock Announces Conference Call to Discuss Third Quarter Fiscal 2023 Results.

WestRock Company (NYSE: WRK) today announced that it will host a conference call to discuss third quarter fiscal 2023 results, as well as other topics, on Thursday, August 3, 2023, at 8:30 a.m. ET. A press release detailing the Company’s third quarter fiscal 2023 results will be issued before the market opens and prior to the call.

The webcast of the call, along with the presentation, press release and other relevant financial and statistical information, will be accessible on the Investors section of WestRock’s website at ir.westrock.com. An online replay will be available at the same site shortly after the webcast is complete.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -19.23 percent and weekly performance of -1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -19.23 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -1.59 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -6.95 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.46M shares, WRK reached to a volume of 3676103 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about WestRock Company [WRK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WRK shares is $34.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WRK stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for WestRock Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 20, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for WestRock Company is set at 0.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for WRK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.34. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.75, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.44. Price to Free Cash Flow for WRK in the course of the last twelve months was 12.37 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

WRK stock trade performance evaluation

WestRock Company [WRK] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, WRK shares dropped by -1.59% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -19.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -29.23% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WRK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.76, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 46.78, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.87 for WestRock Company [WRK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 28.61, while it was recorded at 28.74 for the last single week of trading, and 32.30 for the last 200 days.

WestRock Company [WRK]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and WestRock Company [WRK] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.94 and a Gross Margin at +17.03. WestRock Company’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.44.

Return on Total Capital for WRK is now 8.32, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.75. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.19, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.28. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, WestRock Company [WRK] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 74.81. Additionally, WRK Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 42.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 30.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 71.27, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 40.77.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, WestRock Company [WRK] managed to generate an average of $18,703 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.44 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.74.WestRock Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

WestRock Company [WRK]: Insider Ownership positions