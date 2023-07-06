Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] gain 38.69% so far this year. What now?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [NYSE: AMRX] traded at a low on 07/05/23, posting a -9.51 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $2.76. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 2:01 PM that Amneal Launches Authorized Generic for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) and Receives FDA Approval for Five Complex Generics in the Second Quarter.

– Launches authorized generic for Xyrem® (sodium oxybate) in the U.S., representing another new complex generic product launch.

– Receives U.S. FDA approval for five new complex generics in the second quarter.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3449704 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. stands at 8.98% while the volatility over the past one month is 6.16%.

The market cap for AMRX stock reached $819.53 million, with 152.11 million shares outstanding and 118.88 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 987.62K shares, AMRX reached a trading volume of 3449704 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMRX shares is $3.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMRX stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on April 07, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMRX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.49.

How has AMRX stock performed recently?

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.83. With this latest performance, AMRX shares gained by 8.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.69% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMRX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.39, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.65 for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.34, while it was recorded at 2.91 for the last single week of trading, and 2.13 for the last 200 days.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] shares currently have an operating margin of +9.06 and a Gross Margin at +35.97. Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -5.88.

Return on Total Capital for AMRX is now 6.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -39.46, with Return on Assets sitting at -3.36. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 953.40. Additionally, AMRX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 90.51, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 74.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 918.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 87.18.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX] managed to generate an average of -$17,103 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.90 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.57.Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Earnings analysis for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMRX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. go to -1.90%.

Insider trade positions for Amneal Pharmaceuticals Inc. [AMRX]