Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] Is Currently 15.75 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Adicet Bio Inc. [NASDAQ: ACET] gained 15.75% or 0.43 points to close at $3.16 with a heavy trading volume of 3504393 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:51 PM that Adicet Bio Reports Inducement Grants under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Adicet Bio, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACET), a clinical stage biotechnology company discovering and developing allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer, today announced it granted inducement awards on June 30, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Seven individuals were hired by Adicet in June 2023. In the aggregate, Adicet granted new hires non-qualified stock options to purchase 73,400 shares of Adicet’s common stock with an exercise price of $2.43 per share, the closing price of Adicet’s common stock as reported by Nasdaq on June 30, 2023. One-fourth of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest on the one-year anniversary of each recipient’s start date and thereafter the remaining three-fourths of the shares underlying each employee’s option will vest in thirty-six substantially equal monthly installments, such that the shares underlying the option granted to each employee will be fully vested on the fourth anniversary of the recipient’s start date, in each case, subject to each such employee’s continued employment with Adicet on such vesting dates.

It opened the trading session at $2.75, the shares rose to $3.30 and dropped to $2.75, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for ACET points out that the company has recorded -64.65% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -59.6% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 755.95K shares, ACET reached to a volume of 3504393 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ACET shares is $24.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ACET stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JMP Securities have made an estimate for Adicet Bio Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on June 27, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Adicet Bio Inc. is set at 0.53 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.72.

Trading performance analysis for ACET stock

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 48.36. With this latest performance, ACET shares dropped by -40.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -64.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ACET stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.45 for Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.35, while it was recorded at 2.65 for the last single week of trading, and 9.87 for the last 200 days.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] shares currently have an operating margin of -290.32 and a Gross Margin at +79.96. Adicet Bio Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -279.27.

Return on Total Capital for ACET is now -22.76, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -22.04. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -23.44, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 7.19. Additionally, ACET Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 6.71, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.36. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 6.34, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 5.91.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET] managed to generate an average of -$528,712 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 77.01 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.07.Adicet Bio Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.00 and a Current Ratio set at 13.00.

Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ACET. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Adicet Bio Inc. go to 29.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Adicet Bio Inc. [ACET]