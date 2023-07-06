1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] is -86.49% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

1847 Holdings LLC [AMEX: EFSH] traded at a low on 07/05/23, posting a -31.29 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.24. The company report on July 4, 2023 at 9:38 AM that 1847 Announces Pricing of $1.869 Million Public Offering.

1847 Holdings LLC (“1847” or the “Company”) (NYSE American:EFSH), a unique holding company that combines the attractive attributes of owning private, lower-middle market businesses with the liquidity and transparency of a publicly traded company, announced today the pricing of its “reasonable best efforts” public offering of securities for gross proceeds of approximately $1.869 million, prior to deducting placement agent fees and other offering expenses payable by the Company. The Company intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for working capital and general corporate purposes, which could include working capital to support the growth of the Company’s subsidiaries.

The public offering is comprised of 9,345,000 shares of common shares and/or pre-funded warrants in lieu of shares, priced at a public offering price of $0.20 for one common share or pre-funded warrant. The pre-funded warrants are issuable to purchasers in lieu of common shares that would otherwise result in such purchaser’s beneficial ownership exceeding 4.99% (or, at the election of the purchaser, 9.99%) of the Company’s outstanding common shares, if any such purchaser so chooses. Each pre-funded warrant is exercisable at any time to purchase one common share at an exercise price of $0.01 per share.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3519808 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of 1847 Holdings LLC stands at 15.12% while the volatility over the past one month is 10.90%.

The market cap for EFSH stock reached $1.08 million, with 4.42 million shares outstanding and 2.01 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 360.57K shares, EFSH reached a trading volume of 3519808 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]?

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Holdings LLC is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for EFSH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.02. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

How has EFSH stock performed recently?

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -32.25. With this latest performance, EFSH shares dropped by -38.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -86.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -96.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EFSH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 24.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.18 for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.4961, while it was recorded at 0.3443 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4134 for the last 200 days.

1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH] shares currently have an operating margin of -11.73 and a Gross Margin at +8.45. 1847 Holdings LLC’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.76.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -499.61, with Return on Assets sitting at -20.97.

1847 Holdings LLC’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for 1847 Holdings LLC [EFSH]