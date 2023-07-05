why Viatris Inc. [VTRS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $12.21

Viatris Inc. [NASDAQ: VTRS] price plunged by -0.82 percent to reach at -$0.08. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 11:45 AM that Viatris to Report Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results on August 7, 2023.

Viatris Inc. (NASDAQ: VTRS) plans to report its second quarter 2023 financial results on Monday, August 7 before the open of the U.S. financial markets. Chief Executive Officer Scott A. Smith, President Rajiv Malik, and Chief Financial Officer Sanjeev Narula also will host a webcast at 8:30 a.m. ET on August 7 to discuss the results.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at investor.viatris.com or by calling 800-274-8461 or 203-518-9783 for international callers (Conference ID: VTRSQ223). A replay of the webcast also will be available on the website.

The one-year VTRS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 18.92. The average equity rating for VTRS stock is currently 2.60, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Viatris Inc. [VTRS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VTRS shares is $12.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VTRS stock is a recommendation set at 2.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Viatris Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underweight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Viatris Inc. is set at 0.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for VTRS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.74. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.57, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.50. Price to Free Cash Flow for VTRS in the course of the last twelve months was 6.65 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

VTRS Stock Performance Analysis:

Viatris Inc. [VTRS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.49. With this latest performance, VTRS shares gained by 7.83% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -11.06% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VTRS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 55.17, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 54.07 for Viatris Inc. [VTRS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.49, while it was recorded at 9.87 for the last single week of trading, and 10.27 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Viatris Inc. Fundamentals:

Viatris Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.60.

VTRS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VTRS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Viatris Inc. go to -1.10%.

