why Netflix Inc. [NFLX] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $395.37

Netflix Inc. [NASDAQ: NFLX] closed the trading session at $441.11 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $431.62, while the highest price level was $441.545. The company report on June 15, 2023 at 12:00 PM that Netflix to Announce Second Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX) today announced it will post its second quarter 2023 financial results and business outlook on its investor relations website at http://ir.netflix.net on Wednesday, July 19, 2023, at approximately 1:00 p.m. Pacific Time.

A video interview with co-CEOs Ted Sarandos and Greg Peters, Chief Financial Officer Spence Neumann and VP, Finance/IR & Corporate Development Spencer Wang will be available at 3:00 p.m. Pacific Time. The discussion will be moderated by Jessica Reif Ehrlich, BofA Securities, with questions submitted via email. Questions from investors should be submitted as well in advance as possible for inclusion to jessica.reif@bofa.com.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 49.59 percent and weekly performance of 6.05 percent. The stock has been moved at 51.52 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 9.42 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 27.68 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 6.77M shares, NFLX reached to a volume of 3733201 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Netflix Inc. [NFLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFLX shares is $395.37 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFLX stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Netflix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Netflix Inc. is set at 12.54, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 9.00, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for NFLX in the course of the last twelve months was 67.09 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

NFLX stock trade performance evaluation

Netflix Inc. [NFLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.05. With this latest performance, NFLX shares gained by 9.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.52% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 152.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.29, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.63 for Netflix Inc. [NFLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 377.85, while it was recorded at 431.42 for the last single week of trading, and 321.49 for the last 200 days.

Netflix Inc. [NFLX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Netflix Inc. [NFLX] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.82 and a Gross Margin at +39.37. Netflix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.21.

Return on Total Capital for NFLX is now 15.72, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 12.78. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.53, with Return on Assets sitting at 9.64. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 81.49. Additionally, NFLX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 44.90, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.84. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 79.78, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.96.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Netflix Inc. [NFLX] managed to generate an average of $350,932 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 23.36 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.68.Netflix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Netflix Inc. [NFLX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NFLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Netflix Inc. go to 21.32%.

