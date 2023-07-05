why Li Auto Inc. [LI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $39.84

Li Auto Inc. [NASDAQ: LI] gained 3.02% or 1.06 points to close at $36.16 with a heavy trading volume of 10503021 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 10:40 PM that Li Auto Inc. June 2023 Delivery Update.

“Benefiting from the comprehensive enhancement of our organizational processes and operating capabilities, our monthly deliveries exceeded 30,000 for the first time, making Li Auto currently the only Chinese premium brand to achieve this milestone. For the third quarter, we target monthly deliveries for Li L8 and Li L9 at over 10,000 each and aspire to achieve 15,000 Li L7 monthly deliveries. Moreover, in the fourth quarter, we will challenge ourselves to achieve the 40,000 monthly delivery mark,” commented Xiang Li, chairman and chief executive officer of Li Auto. “Meanwhile, as one of the earliest automakers to apply large model technologies, we launched China’s first city NOA independent of high-definition maps for test drives in June while planning to release commute NOA to users in the second half of this year. Lastly, we expect to unveil our super flagship 5C BEV model, Li MEGA, in the fourth quarter and are confident that it will become a new sales blockbuster in the RMB500,000 and higher price segment.”.

It opened the trading session at $36.87, the shares rose to $38.14 and dropped to $36.09, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for LI points out that the company has recorded 85.53% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -188.82% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 7.12M shares, LI reached to a volume of 10503021 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Li Auto Inc. [LI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LI shares is $39.84 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Li Auto Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 28, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Li Auto Inc. is set at 1.34, with the Price to Sales ratio for LI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.15. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.16.

Trading performance analysis for LI stock

Li Auto Inc. [LI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 6.73. With this latest performance, LI shares gained by 24.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 85.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -5.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.44, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.96, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.65 for Li Auto Inc. [LI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 29.31, while it was recorded at 35.09 for the last single week of trading, and 23.69 for the last 200 days.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Li Auto Inc. [LI] shares currently have an operating margin of -8.07 and a Gross Margin at +19.11. Li Auto Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -4.44.

Return on Total Capital for LI is now -6.69, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -3.83. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.65, with Return on Assets sitting at -2.71. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 27.34. Additionally, LI Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 21.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 14.17. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 24.92, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 19.57.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Li Auto Inc. [LI] managed to generate an average of -$120,641 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 522.00 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.61.Li Auto Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Li Auto Inc. [LI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Li Auto Inc. go to 13.87%.

