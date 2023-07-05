Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Visa Inc. [V]. What else is Wall St. saying

Visa Inc. [NYSE: V] jumped around 0.52 points on Monday, while shares priced at $238.00 at the close of the session, up 0.22%. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM that Visa Inc. to Announce Fiscal Third Quarter 2023 Financial Results on July 25, 2023.

Visa Inc. (NYSE: V) will report its fiscal third quarter 2023 financial results on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. After market close, Visa will furnish the results with the Securities and Exchange Commission and post them, along with accompanying financial information, on the Visa Investor Relations website. Visa will issue a news wire alert when the earnings materials are publicly available, including a link to those documents.

Visa’s executive management team will then host a live audio webcast beginning at 2:00 p.m. Pacific Time (5:00 p.m. Eastern Time) to discuss financial results and business highlights.

Visa Inc. stock is now 14.56% up from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. V Stock saw the intraday high of $238.40 and lowest of $235.41 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 238.28, which means current price is +15.43% above from all time high which was touched on 07/03/23.

Compared to the average trading volume of 6.57M shares, V reached a trading volume of 3087341 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Visa Inc. [V]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for V shares is $267.89 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on V stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

KeyBanc Capital Markets have made an estimate for Visa Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Visa Inc. is set at 3.81, with the Price to Sales ratio for V stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 15.31. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 13.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 8.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for V in the course of the last twelve months was 32.29 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

How has V stock performed recently?

Visa Inc. [V] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.17. With this latest performance, V shares gained by 5.08% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 14.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for V stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.08 for Visa Inc. [V]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 228.67, while it was recorded at 233.01 for the last single week of trading, and 215.79 for the last 200 days.

Visa Inc. [V]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Visa Inc. [V] shares currently have an operating margin of +67.38 and a Gross Margin at +77.50. Visa Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.91.

Return on Total Capital for V is now 33.55, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 25.61. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 39.99, with Return on Assets sitting at 17.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Visa Inc. [V] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 64.56. Additionally, V Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 39.23, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 26.87. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 62.01, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 35.22.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Visa Inc. [V] managed to generate an average of $552,075 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.37 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.35.Visa Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Earnings analysis for Visa Inc. [V]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for V. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Visa Inc. go to 14.65%.

Insider trade positions for Visa Inc. [V]