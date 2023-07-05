Wall Street Analyst Upgrade Amcor plc [AMCR]. What else is Wall St. saying

Amcor plc [NYSE: AMCR] gained 1.70% on the last trading session, reaching $10.15 price per share at the time. The company report on June 13, 2023 at 8:42 AM that Amcor Expands AmFiber™ Performance Paper Packaging to Include Culinary and Beverages.

Amcor launches further developments of its high performing paper packaging range and invests in increased paper packaging manufacturing capacity in Europe.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Amcor (NYSE: AMCR, ASX:AMC), a global leader in developing and producing responsible packaging solutions, has announced the expansion of its AmFiber™ Performance Paper packaging range in Europe to include heat seal sachets for dry culinary and beverage applications, such as instant coffee, drink powders, spices, seasonings, and dried soups.

Amcor plc represents 1.47 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $14.80 billion with the latest information. AMCR stock price has been found in the range of $9.935 to $10.14.

If compared to the average trading volume of 7.89M shares, AMCR reached a trading volume of 3462667 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Amcor plc [AMCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMCR shares is $10.96 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Amcor plc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on May 03, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Amcor plc is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.99. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.51, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.39.

Trading performance analysis for AMCR stock

Amcor plc [AMCR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.91. With this latest performance, AMCR shares gained by 4.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.56% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.34% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 52.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 47.65 for Amcor plc [AMCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 10.23, while it was recorded at 9.97 for the last single week of trading, and 11.18 for the last 200 days.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Amcor plc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Amcor plc [AMCR]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Amcor plc go to 1.34%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Amcor plc [AMCR]