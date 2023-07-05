Wall Street Analyst Initiated TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. What else is Wall St. saying

TeraWulf Inc. [NASDAQ: WULF] gained 15.91% or 0.28 points to close at $2.03 with a heavy trading volume of 5536457 shares. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 8:30 AM that TeraWulf Achieves 5.5 EH/s and 160 MW of Bitcoin Mining Capacity.

Nasdaq Marquee.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Industry-leading power cost of approximately $6.2k per bitcoin produced in May 2023.

The daily chart for WULF points out that the company has recorded 218.58% gains over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, WULF reached to a volume of 5536457 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WULF shares is $2.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WULF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for TeraWulf Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 25, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TeraWulf Inc. is set at 0.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for WULF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.44, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.08.

Trading performance analysis for WULF stock

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 20.02. With this latest performance, WULF shares gained by 34.33% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 218.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 69.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WULF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.38, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.89 for TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.60, while it was recorded at 1.81 for the last single week of trading, and 1.10 for the last 200 days.

TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TeraWulf Inc. [WULF] shares currently have an operating margin of -279.74 and a Gross Margin at -18.07. TeraWulf Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -571.64.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -71.33, with Return on Assets sitting at -29.50.

TeraWulf Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.40.

An analysis of insider ownership at TeraWulf Inc. [WULF]