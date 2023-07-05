Wall Street Analyst Initiated PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]. What else is Wall St. saying

PolyMet Mining Corp. [AMEX: PLM] surged by $1.2 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $1.99. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 7:32 AM that PolyMet Receives Non-Binding Proposal to Go Private.

St. Paul, Minnesota–(Newsfile Corp. – July 3, 2023) – PolyMet Mining Corp. (TSX: POM) (NYSE American: PLM) (“PolyMet” or the “company”) announced today that its independent Special Committee (the “Special Committee”) of PolyMet’s Board of Directors received a non-binding proposal from Glencore AG (“Glencore”) to acquire all outstanding shares of PolyMet that it does not already own for cash consideration of US$2.11 per share, subject to certain conditions, including the entering into of a definitive agreement. The purchase price per share proposed by Glencore represents an approximately 167% premium over the price of US$0.79 per share at the close of business Friday, June 30, 2023. A copy of the non-binding proposal is attached hereto as Exhibit A.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The Special Committee welcomes the engagement with Glencore and the proposal is being reviewed by the Special Committee in accordance with its fiduciary duties and in consultation with its independent financial and legal advisors.

PolyMet Mining Corp. stock has also gained 153.21% of its value over the past 7 days. However, PLM stock has declined by -7.44% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -23.46% and lost -24.91% year-on date.

The market cap for PLM stock reached $386.52 million, with 101.71 million shares outstanding and 29.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 182.78K shares, PLM reached a trading volume of 27454543 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]:

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for PolyMet Mining Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 08, 2014.

The Average True Range (ATR) for PolyMet Mining Corp. is set at 0.16 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.63, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.05.

PLM stock trade performance evaluation

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 153.21. With this latest performance, PLM shares gained by 47.41% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -23.46% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -27.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 76.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 86.72, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 69.35 for PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.36, while it was recorded at 1.04 for the last single week of trading, and 2.34 for the last 200 days.

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

PolyMet Mining Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.10 and a Current Ratio set at 0.10.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for PLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for PolyMet Mining Corp. go to 20.00%.

PolyMet Mining Corp. [PLM]: Insider Ownership positions