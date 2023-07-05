Wall Street Analyst Initiated D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. What else is Wall St. saying

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [NYSE: QBTS] stock went on an upward path that rose over 2.39% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.58%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that D-Wave Stands Ready to Execute on the U.S. Government’s Shift to Building Near-Term Quantum Computing Applications to Solve Challenging Public Sector Problems.

New legislation before Congress embraces all quantum technologies and pushes for near-term usage.

Recent legislation before Congress is calling for the U.S. government to develop and adopt near-term quantum computing applications that could provide solutions to complex public sector optimization problems, including electrical grid resilience, optimization of ports, global supply chain issues, emergency management and response, infrastructure, and telecommunication networks. D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software and services, has the technology that is necessary to develop these applications today.

Over the last 12 months, QBTS stock dropped by -78.41%. The one-year D-Wave Quantum Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 66.03. The average equity rating for QBTS stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $297.20 million, with 123.14 million shares outstanding and 80.08 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 5.07M shares, QBTS stock reached a trading volume of 4604592 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for QBTS shares is $6.30 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on QBTS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for D-Wave Quantum Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for D-Wave Quantum Inc. is set at 0.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for QBTS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 42.46.

QBTS Stock Performance Analysis:

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.58. With this latest performance, QBTS shares gained by 41.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 46.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.41% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for QBTS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.40, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.89 for D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.24, while it was recorded at 2.11 for the last single week of trading, and 2.17 for the last 200 days.

Insight into D-Wave Quantum Inc. Fundamentals:

D-Wave Quantum Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. [QBTS] Insider Position Details