Vroom Inc. [VRM] stock Downgrade by Robert W. Baird analyst, price target now $2

Vroom Inc. [NASDAQ: VRM] stock went on an upward path that rose over 6.94% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 17.56%. The company report on June 16, 2023 at 4:15 PM that Vroom Reports Inducement Grants Under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5635(c)(4).

Vroom, Inc. (Nasdaq: VRM), a leading e-commerce platform for buying and selling used vehicles, today reported that on June 13, 2023, the Compensation Committee of Vroom’s Board of Directors approved the grant of inducement restricted stock unit awards covering 6,750 shares of Vroom’s common stock to 14 non-executive employees of Vroom and its affiliates to induce them to join as employees of Vroom and its affiliates. The awards were granted under Vroom’s 2022 Inducement Award Plan, and generally vest in equal annual increments of 1/3 over the three-year period following their grant, subject to continued employment through each applicable vesting date. The awards were granted as employment inducement awards pursuant to the Nasdaq listing rules.

Over the last 12 months, VRM stock rose by 23.20%. The one-year Vroom Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.94. The average equity rating for VRM stock is currently 2.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $201.57 million, with 138.53 million shares outstanding and 132.60 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.60M shares, VRM stock reached a trading volume of 2922709 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Vroom Inc. [VRM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VRM shares is $1.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VRM stock is a recommendation set at 2.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Vroom Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vroom Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for VRM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.17. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.42.

VRM Stock Performance Analysis:

Vroom Inc. [VRM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.56. With this latest performance, VRM shares gained by 82.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 23.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VRM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.41, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.21 for Vroom Inc. [VRM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.9781, while it was recorded at 1.4800 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0384 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Vroom Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vroom Inc. [VRM] shares currently have an operating margin of -20.08 and a Gross Margin at +8.14. Vroom Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -23.19.

Return on Total Capital for VRM is now -22.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -37.15. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -65.00, with Return on Assets sitting at -22.68. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 207.42. Additionally, VRM Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 67.47, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 60.89. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 88.86, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 28.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Vroom Inc. [VRM] managed to generate an average of -$341,580 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.98.Vroom Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Vroom Inc. [VRM] Insider Position Details