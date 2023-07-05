VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] moved up 0.92: Why It’s Important

VICI Properties Inc. [NYSE: VICI] gained 0.92% on the last trading session, reaching $31.72 price per share at the time. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 8:00 AM that VICI Properties Announces Release Date for Second Quarter 2023 Results.

VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE: VICI) (“VICI Properties” or the “Company”) announced today that it will release its second quarter 2023 financial results on Wednesday, July 26, 2023 after the close of trading on the New York Stock Exchange. The Company will host a conference call and audio webcast on Thursday, July 27, 2023 at 10:00 a.m. Eastern Time (ET).

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

If compared to the average trading volume of 4.92M shares, VICI reached a trading volume of 3007010 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VICI shares is $37.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VICI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Exane BNP Paribas have made an estimate for VICI Properties Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for VICI Properties Inc. is set at 0.59, with the Price to Sales ratio for VICI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.28. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for VICI in the course of the last twelve months was 112.47.

Trading performance analysis for VICI stock

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.02. With this latest performance, VICI shares gained by 2.52% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -2.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 6.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VICI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 50.85 for VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 31.93, while it was recorded at 31.35 for the last single week of trading, and 32.37 for the last 200 days.

VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for VICI Properties Inc. go to 7.10%.

An analysis of insider ownership at VICI Properties Inc. [VICI]