Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] moved up 6.62: Why It’s Important

Upstart Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: UPST] gained 6.62% on the last trading session, reaching $38.18 price per share at the time. The company report on June 14, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Texas Bay Credit Union Selects Upstart for Personal Lending.

Texas Bay Credit Union, a credit union and community development financial institution (CDFI) serving the greater Houston market, today announced that it has partnered with Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST), a leading artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform, to provide personal loans to more members.

If compared to the average trading volume of 8.91M shares, UPST reached a trading volume of 6119684 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UPST shares is $16.92 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UPST stock is a recommendation set at 3.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BTIG Research have made an estimate for Upstart Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Upstart Holdings Inc. is set at 3.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for UPST stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.36. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 4.77.

Trading performance analysis for UPST stock

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 26.42. With this latest performance, UPST shares gained by 28.34% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 190.12% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 20.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UPST stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.69, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 69.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.36 for Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 25.07, while it was recorded at 35.60 for the last single week of trading, and 19.97 for the last 200 days.

Upstart Holdings Inc. [UPST]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UPST. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Upstart Holdings Inc. go to 30.00%.

