Under Armour Inc. [UAA] Is Currently 2.36 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Under Armour Inc. [NYSE: UAA] surged by $0.17 during the normal trading session on while it closed the day at $7.39. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 9:00 AM that UNDER ARMOUR ANNOUNCES CHANGES TO EXECUTIVE LEADERSHIP TEAM.

Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE: UA, UAA) today announced a series of senior executive leadership team changes supporting the company’s Protect This House 3 (PTH3) strategy. PTH3, announced in May, is a new set of priorities designed to drive more consistent profitable growth and returns for shareholders over the long term. PTH3 focuses on driving greater global brand heat and delivering elevated design and products to reaccelerate growth in the United States while maintaining positive international momentum.

As a part of these changes, Under Armour has appointed Jim Dausch as Executive Vice President, Chief Consumer Officer, effective July 24, and promoted Danny Miles to Executive Vice President, Chief Technology Officer. The company also announced that Chief Operating Officer Colin Browne plans to step down later this autumn, and Chief Product Officer Lisa Collier will leave the company in August to pursue other opportunities.

Under Armour Inc. stock has also gained 3.07% of its value over the past 7 days. However, UAA stock has declined by -22.13% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -25.80% and lost -27.26% year-on date.

The market cap for UAA stock reached $3.15 billion, with 444.18 million shares outstanding and 380.36 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.83M shares, UAA reached a trading volume of 4329400 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Under Armour Inc. [UAA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for UAA shares is $10.29 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on UAA stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wells Fargo have made an estimate for Under Armour Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on June 23, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Under Armour Inc. is set at 0.25, with the Price to Sales ratio for UAA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.67.

UAA stock trade performance evaluation

Under Armour Inc. [UAA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 3.07. With this latest performance, UAA shares gained by 0.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for UAA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 47.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.50 for Under Armour Inc. [UAA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.75, while it was recorded at 7.23 for the last single week of trading, and 8.95 for the last 200 days.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Under Armour Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Under Armour Inc. [UAA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for UAA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Under Armour Inc. go to 2.63%.

Under Armour Inc. [UAA]: Insider Ownership positions