TD Securities slashes price target on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] – find out why.

Denison Mines Corp. [AMEX: DNN] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.04% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 4.12%. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 6:30 AM that Denison Reports Significant Increase in Economic Results for Wheeler River.

Denison Mines Corp. (“Denison” or the “Company”) (TSX: DML) (NYSE American: DNN) is pleased to report the results of (i) the Feasibility Study (“Phoenix FS”) completed for In-Situ Recovery (“ISR”) mining of the high-grade Phoenix uranium deposit (“Phoenix”) and (ii) a cost update (“Gryphon Update”) to the 2018 Pre-Feasibility Study (“2018 PFS”) for conventional underground mining of the basement-hosted Gryphon uranium deposit (“Gryphon”). With the successful completion of the Phoenix FS, Denison has advanced the planned Phoenix ISR project through the technical de-risking process and has already commenced the first phases of project execution. View PDF version.

Phoenix and Gryphon are part of the Wheeler River Uranium Project (“Wheeler River” or the “Project”), which is the largest undeveloped uranium mining project in the infrastructure-rich eastern portion of the Athabasca Basin region in northern Saskatchewan, Canada. Denison has an effective 95% ownership interest in Wheeler River and is the project operator.

Over the last 12 months, DNN stock rose by 28.42%. The average equity rating for DNN stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $1.04 billion, with 832.83 million shares outstanding and 810.72 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.41M shares, DNN stock reached a trading volume of 2965107 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]:

TD Securities have made an estimate for Denison Mines Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Speculative Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 27, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Denison Mines Corp. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for DNN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 98.82. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.06.

DNN Stock Performance Analysis:

Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.12. With this latest performance, DNN shares gained by 7.72% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.61% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for DNN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.81 for Denison Mines Corp. [DNN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1344, while it was recorded at 1.2280 for the last single week of trading, and 1.1782 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Denison Mines Corp. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] shares currently have an operating margin of -205.45 and a Gross Margin at -156.66. Denison Mines Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +84.71.

Return on Total Capital for DNN is now -8.35, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 3.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.45, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Denison Mines Corp. [DNN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 0.13. Additionally, DNN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 0.13, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 0.10. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 0.08, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 0.08.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 4.35 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Denison Mines Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.10.

