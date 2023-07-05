Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] Stock trading around $0.30 per share: What’s Next?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [NASDAQ: TTCF] traded at a low on Monday posting a -45.79 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.30. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Tattooed Chef Intends to file for Voluntary Chapter 11 Bankruptcy Protection and Pursue a Sale of Assets Under Section 363 of the U.S. Bankruptcy Code.

In accordance with the sale process under Section 363 of the Bankruptcy Code, the Company will market its assets and solicit competing bids from interested parties. The bidding process is designed to achieve the highest and best price for the Company’s assets. The Company will manage the bidding process and evaluate any bids received, in consultation with its advisors and as overseen by the Bankruptcy Court. The Company seeks to complete an expedited sale process, with any sales subject to review by creditors and approval by the Bankruptcy Court.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The results of the trading session contributed to over 9922741 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Tattooed Chef Inc. stands at 8.73% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.36%.

The market cap for TTCF stock reached $23.85 million, with 83.25 million shares outstanding and 48.56 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.18M shares, TTCF reached a trading volume of 9922741 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TTCF shares is $1.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TTCF stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cowen have made an estimate for Tattooed Chef Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Market Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Tattooed Chef Inc. is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for TTCF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.11. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.04.

How has TTCF stock performed recently?

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -43.93. With this latest performance, TTCF shares dropped by -46.61% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -74.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TTCF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 19.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 14.76, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 23.49 for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8719, while it was recorded at 0.4875 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0043 for the last 200 days.

Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Tattooed Chef Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for Tattooed Chef Inc. [TTCF]