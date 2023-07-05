Target Corporation [TGT] fell -9.82% so far this year. What now?

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] closed the trading session at $134.40 on 07/03/23. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $131.59, while the highest price level was $135.3192. The company report on June 21, 2023 at 8:03 AM that Target Circle Week, the Biggest Sale of the Season, is Coming July 9-15 with Exclusive Savings for Target Circle Members.

The week-long event features deep savings of up to 50% off across Target’s entire assortment, including Target-exclusive brands and top national brands like Dyson and Keurig.

Members of Target Circle, Target’s free-to-join loyalty program, can shop the deals in stores, online and via the Target app.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -9.82 percent and weekly performance of -0.07 percent. The stock has been moved at -9.42 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 2.47 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -18.86 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 5.19M shares, TGT reached to a volume of 4134522 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $174.70 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 3.30, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.34, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.87.

TGT stock trade performance evaluation

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.07. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 2.47% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.42% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.84% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.56, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.26 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 143.97, while it was recorded at 132.93 for the last single week of trading, and 156.43 for the last 200 days.

Target Corporation [TGT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Target Corporation [TGT] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to -7.51%.

Target Corporation [TGT]: Insider Ownership positions