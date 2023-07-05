Stifel lifts General Mills Inc. [GIS] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

General Mills Inc. [NYSE: GIS] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 0.73 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $77.26. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 7:00 AM that General Mills Reports Fiscal 2023 Fourth-quarter and Full-year Results and Provides Fiscal 2024 Outlook.

General Mills Board of Directors Declares Nine Percent Dividend Increase.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2756220 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of General Mills Inc. stands at 1.85% while the volatility over the past one month is 1.62%.

The market cap for GIS stock reached $45.63 billion, with 592.50 million shares outstanding and 585.05 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.32M shares, GIS reached a trading volume of 2756220 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about General Mills Inc. [GIS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GIS shares is $82.18 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GIS stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Stifel have made an estimate for General Mills Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on April 14, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for General Mills Inc. is set at 1.45, with the Price to Sales ratio for GIS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.27. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.47, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for GIS in the course of the last twelve months was 38.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

How has GIS stock performed recently?

General Mills Inc. [GIS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.62. With this latest performance, GIS shares dropped by -7.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 2.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GIS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 26.09, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.17 for General Mills Inc. [GIS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.93, while it was recorded at 77.55 for the last single week of trading, and 81.94 for the last 200 days.

General Mills Inc. [GIS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and General Mills Inc. [GIS] shares currently have an operating margin of +16.75 and a Gross Margin at +33.95. General Mills Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +12.91.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 24.71, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.18.

General Mills Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

Earnings analysis for General Mills Inc. [GIS]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GIS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for General Mills Inc. go to 7.89%.

Insider trade positions for General Mills Inc. [GIS]