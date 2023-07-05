Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] Revenue clocked in at $7.50 million, down -64.90% YTD: What’s Next?

Siyata Mobile Inc. [NASDAQ: SYTA] price plunged by -1.29 percent to reach at $0.0. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 1:05 PM that Siyata Announces Nasdaq Delisting Notice and Nasdaq Appeal.

Siyata Mobile Inc. (NASDAQ:SYTA)(NASDAQ:SYTAW) (“Siyata” or the “Company”), a global provider of innovative Push-to-Talk over Cellular and cellular signal booster solutions, today announced receipt of a Staff Delisting Determination dated June 30, 2023 (the “Staff Determination”) from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market, LLC (“Nasdaq”). The Company was notified that Nasdaq has determined to delist the Company’s common shares, no par value per share (“Common Shares”), from the Nasdaq Capital Market for failure to maintain, pursuant to Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810 (the “Low Price Stocks Rule”), a minimum bid price of $0.10 per share for a period of 10 consecutive trading days starting on June 15, 2023.

The Company intends to appeal the Staff Determination by requesting a hearing (the “Hearing”) before a Nasdaq Hearings Panel (the “Panel”) which will stay the delisting of the Company’s Common Shares pending the Panel’s decision. According to the Staff Determination, hearings are typically scheduled to occur approximately 30-45 days after the date of a company’s hearing request.

A sum of 6108050 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.11M shares. Siyata Mobile Inc. shares reached a high of $0.058 and dropped to a low of $0.0545 until finishing in the latest session at $0.05.

The average equity rating for SYTA stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Siyata Mobile Inc. is set at 0.01, with the Price to Sales ratio for SYTA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.26, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.02.

SYTA Stock Performance Analysis:

Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -39.53. With this latest performance, SYTA shares dropped by -50.19% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -66.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -95.07% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SYTA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 31.44 for Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1047, while it was recorded at 0.0562 for the last single week of trading, and 0.1670 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Siyata Mobile Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Siyata Mobile Inc. [SYTA] shares currently have an operating margin of -247.43 and a Gross Margin at +3.82. Siyata Mobile Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -236.03.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -260.92, with Return on Assets sitting at -108.53.

Siyata Mobile Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 2.40.

