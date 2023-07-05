Roku Inc. [ROKU] Revenue clocked in at $3.13 billion, up 60.96% YTD: What’s Next?

Roku Inc. [NASDAQ: ROKU] jumped around 1.55 points on Monday, while shares priced at $65.51 at the close of the session, up 2.42%. The company report on June 27, 2023 at 9:00 AM that Formula E Expands Existing Partnership with CBS Sports, Strikes U.S. Streaming Rights Deal with Roku.

Expanded partnership with CBS Sports will mean more races available on U.S. TV than ever before.

Roku lands its first-ever live sports rights package, becoming the streaming home of Formula E in the U.S. with both live and on-demand replays of races available on America’s #1 TV streaming platform* starting next season.

Compared to the average trading volume of 7.11M shares, ROKU reached a trading volume of 4971257 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Roku Inc. [ROKU]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ROKU shares is $67.63 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ROKU stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Sandler have made an estimate for Roku Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on June 29, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Roku Inc. is set at 3.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for ROKU stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.60, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.18.

How has ROKU stock performed recently?

Roku Inc. [ROKU] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.08. With this latest performance, ROKU shares gained by 11.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 61.51% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -20.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ROKU stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.00, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 52.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 53.94 for Roku Inc. [ROKU]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 60.21, while it was recorded at 64.21 for the last single week of trading, and 57.58 for the last 200 days.

Roku Inc. [ROKU]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Roku Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.10.

Earnings analysis for Roku Inc. [ROKU]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ROKU. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Roku Inc. go to 43.00%.

Insider trade positions for Roku Inc. [ROKU]