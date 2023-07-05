Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] is 32.55% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Robinhood Markets Inc. [NASDAQ: HOOD] stock went on an upward path that rose over 8.11% on Monday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 12.04%. The company report on June 12, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Robinhood Markets, Inc. Reports May 2023 Operating Data.

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (“Robinhood”) (NASDAQ: HOOD) today reported selected monthly operating data for May 2023:.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Net Cumulative Funded Accounts (NCFA) at the end of May were 23.1 million, up approximately 20 thousand from April 2023(1). While customers placing trades increased in May from April 2023, Monthly Active Users (MAU) declined to 10.6 million in May, down approximately 900 thousand from April 2023.

Over the last 12 months, HOOD stock rose by 31.26%. The one-year Robinhood Markets Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.06. The average equity rating for HOOD stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $9.95 billion, with 896.92 million shares outstanding and 697.57 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 7.68M shares, HOOD stock reached a trading volume of 12563613 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HOOD shares is $11.61 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HOOD stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Robinhood Markets Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 13, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Robinhood Markets Inc. is set at 0.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for HOOD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 6.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.37.

HOOD Stock Performance Analysis:

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.04. With this latest performance, HOOD shares gained by 19.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 34.03% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 31.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HOOD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.22, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.53 for Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 9.19, while it was recorded at 10.15 for the last single week of trading, and 9.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Robinhood Markets Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.16 and a Gross Margin at +84.44. Robinhood Markets Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -74.38.

Return on Total Capital for HOOD is now -8.24, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -14.17. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -14.43, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 42.83. Additionally, HOOD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 29.98, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 12.77. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 1.83, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 1.28.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] managed to generate an average of -$446,957 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.26 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.06.Robinhood Markets Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Robinhood Markets Inc. [HOOD] Insider Position Details