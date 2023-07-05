RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] Stock trading around $1.84 per share: What’s Next?

RLX Technology Inc. [NYSE: RLX] gained 4.03% or 0.07 points to close at $1.84 with a heavy trading volume of 6276333 shares. The company report on May 17, 2023 at 6:00 AM that RLX Technology Announces Unaudited First Quarter 2023 Financial Results.

RLX Technology Inc. (“RLX Technology” or the “Company”) (NYSE: RLX), a leading branded e-vapor company in China, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2023.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The daily chart for RLX points out that the company has recorded -21.97% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.39M shares, RLX reached to a volume of 6276333 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RLX shares is $4.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RLX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for RLX Technology Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RLX Technology Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for RLX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.12, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for RLX stock

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.22. With this latest performance, RLX shares gained by 0.62% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.97% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -13.55% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RLX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.57, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.53 for RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0924, while it was recorded at 1.7900 for the last single week of trading, and 2.0812 for the last 200 days.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

RLX Technology Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 19.90 and a Current Ratio set at 20.10.

RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RLX Technology Inc. go to 12.71%.

An analysis of insider ownership at RLX Technology Inc. [RLX]