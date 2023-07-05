Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] is 83.76% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Rigetti Computing Inc. [NASDAQ: RGTI] stock went on an upward path that rose over 14.04% amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 34.65%. The company report on May 11, 2023 at 4:05 PM that Rigetti Computing Reports First Quarter 2023 Results.

Fourth Generation Ankaa-1 Chip Demonstrates Median 2-Qubit Gate Fidelity and Gate Speed Improvements Superior to Aspen M-3.

Over the last 12 months, RGTI stock dropped by -63.49%. The one-year Rigetti Computing Inc. stock forecast points to a potential downside of -34.0. The average equity rating for RGTI stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $185.98 million, with 124.78 million shares outstanding and 114.76 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.90M shares, RGTI stock reached a trading volume of 3590295 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RGTI shares is $1.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RGTI stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Benchmark Company have made an estimate for Rigetti Computing Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on November 10, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Rigetti Computing Inc. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for RGTI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.88.

RGTI Stock Performance Analysis:

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.65. With this latest performance, RGTI shares gained by 40.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 86.55% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -63.49% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RGTI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.77 for Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8104, while it was recorded at 1.1990 for the last single week of trading, and 1.0589 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Rigetti Computing Inc. Fundamentals:

Rigetti Computing Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 5.70 and a Current Ratio set at 5.70.

Rigetti Computing Inc. [RGTI] Insider Position Details