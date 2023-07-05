ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] is 55.52% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

ON Semiconductor Corporation [NASDAQ: ON] price surged by 2.56 percent to reach at $2.42. The company report on June 26, 2023 at 7:30 AM that Enovix Announces Appointment of Joseph Malchow and Bernard Gutmann to Its Board of Directors.

Joe Malchow.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year ON stock forecast points to a potential downside of -0.6. The average equity rating for ON stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ON shares is $96.42 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ON stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ON Semiconductor Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ON Semiconductor Corporation is set at 2.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for ON stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 6.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 6.32. Price to Free Cash Flow for ON in the course of the last twelve months was 29.41 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.50.

ON Stock Performance Analysis:

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.46. With this latest performance, ON shares gained by 10.29% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 54.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 92.80% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ON stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 74.12, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.40 for ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 84.36, while it was recorded at 93.31 for the last single week of trading, and 74.64 for the last 200 days.

Insight into ON Semiconductor Corporation Fundamentals:

ON Semiconductor Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.20.

ON Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ON Semiconductor Corporation go to 6.33%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation [ON] Insider Position Details