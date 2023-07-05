Myomo Inc. [MYO] moved up 19.95: Why It’s Important

Myomo Inc. [AMEX: MYO] surged by $0.1 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $0.64 during the day while it closed the day at $0.62. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:30 AM that Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services Accepts Myomo’s Application to Classify the MyoPro® as a Brace.

MyoPro expected to be reimbursed by CMS in a lump-sum payment rather than as a rental should the proposal be finalized following a 60-day public comment period.

Myomo, Inc. (NYSE American: MYO) (“Myomo” or the “Company”), a wearable medical robotics company that offers increased functionality for those suffering from neurological disorders and upper-limb paralysis, announces that its request to the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (“CMS”) to classify the Company’s MyoPro as a brace has been published for public comment.

Myomo Inc. stock has also gained 23.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MYO stock has declined by -17.09% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 41.70% and gained 21.59% year-on date.

The market cap for MYO stock reached $13.57 million, with 24.20 million shares outstanding and 17.11 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 279.70K shares, MYO reached a trading volume of 5189301 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Myomo Inc. [MYO]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MYO shares is $3.95 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MYO stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Myomo Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2020.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Myomo Inc. is set at 0.05, with the Price to Sales ratio for MYO stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.43.

MYO stock trade performance evaluation

Myomo Inc. [MYO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.64. With this latest performance, MYO shares gained by 13.05% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 41.70% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.99% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MYO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 70.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 78.13, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.00 for Myomo Inc. [MYO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.5181, while it was recorded at 0.5241 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7728 for the last 200 days.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Myomo Inc. [MYO] shares currently have an operating margin of -68.61 and a Gross Margin at +65.91. Myomo Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -68.92.

Return on Total Capital for MYO is now -92.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -95.85. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -98.50, with Return on Assets sitting at -70.87. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 8.71. Additionally, MYO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.01, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 5.45. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 3.15, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 2.90.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Myomo Inc. [MYO] managed to generate an average of -$107,210 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 8.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.03.Myomo Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Myomo Inc. [MYO] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MYO. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Myomo Inc. go to -0.47%.

Myomo Inc. [MYO]: Insider Ownership positions