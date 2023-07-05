Morgan Stanley [MS] gain 2.34% so far this year. What now?

Morgan Stanley [NYSE: MS] price surged by 1.89 percent to reach at $1.61. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 4:35 PM that Morgan Stanley Announces 7.5 Cents Dividend Increase and Authorization of a Renewed $20 Billion Multi-Year Common Equity Share Repurchase Program.

Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) announced that it will increase its quarterly common stock dividend to $0.85 per share from the current $0.775 per share, beginning with the common stock dividend expected to be declared by the Firm’s Board of Directors in the third quarter of 2023.

In addition, the Firm’s Board of Directors reauthorized a multi-year common equity share repurchase program of up to $20 billion, without a set expiration date, beginning in the third quarter of 2023. The share repurchases will be exercised from time to time at prices the Firm deems appropriate, subject to various considerations, including current market conditions, the Firm’s capital position and future economic and earnings outlook.

The one-year MS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.19. The average equity rating for MS stock is currently 2.40, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Morgan Stanley [MS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MS shares is $95.82 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MS stock is a recommendation set at 2.40. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Morgan Stanley shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Morgan Stanley is set at 1.70, with the Price to Sales ratio for MS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.94. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 67.61.

MS Stock Performance Analysis:

Morgan Stanley [MS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 4.09. With this latest performance, MS shares gained by 6.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.77, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 57.82, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.60 for Morgan Stanley [MS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 85.24, while it was recorded at 85.09 for the last single week of trading, and 87.74 for the last 200 days.

MS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Morgan Stanley go to 4.96%.

Morgan Stanley [MS] Insider Position Details