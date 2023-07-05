Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] fell -83.03% so far this year. What now?

Meta Materials Inc. [NASDAQ: MMAT] traded at a low on 07/03/23, posting a -6.18 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $0.20. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 5:35 PM that Meta Materials Applauds ChristianAttar for Teaming Up with Warshaw Burstein to Investigate Allegations of Naked Short Selling.

Meta Materials Inc. (the “Company” or “META®”) (NASDAQ:MMAT)(FSE:MMAT), an advanced materials and nanotechnology company applauds ChristianAttar (the “Firm”) (previously known as Christian, Smith & Jewell), a preeminent law firm specializing in securities litigation, for joining forces with Warshaw Burstein and Partner Alan Pollack in helping investigate allegations of naked short selling of Meta Materials’ stock. Wes Christian and Alan Pollack have worked together in securities litigation for over 15 years, forming a formidable team in fighting against illegal trading practices.

“This engagement reflects our commitment to protecting investors and maximizing shareholder value,” said George Palikaras, President and CEO of Meta Materials Inc. “We are excited to work with a group of seasoned legal experts and advisors such as ChristianAttar and Warshaw Burstein.”.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4473119 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Meta Materials Inc. stands at 8.41% while the volatility over the past one month is 9.84%.

The market cap for MMAT stock reached $87.71 million, with 368.88 million shares outstanding and 267.06 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 10.04M shares, MMAT reached a trading volume of 4473119 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MMAT shares is $1.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MMAT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Meta Materials Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for MMAT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.20. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.20.

How has MMAT stock performed recently?

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.08. With this latest performance, MMAT shares dropped by -1.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -81.31% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -80.40% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MMAT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 43.93, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 44.11, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.92 for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.2141, while it was recorded at 0.2036 for the last single week of trading, and 0.7770 for the last 200 days.

Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT] shares currently have an operating margin of -816.31 and a Gross Margin at -36.44. Meta Materials Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -775.50.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -22.18, with Return on Assets sitting at -18.47.

Meta Materials Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

Insider trade positions for Meta Materials Inc. [MMAT]