Maxim Group slashes price target on Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] – find out why.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NASDAQ: NNDM] traded at a high on 07/03/23, posting a 2.08 gain after which it closed the day’ session at $2.95. The company report on June 29, 2023 at 7:31 AM that Nano Dimension Announces Record Q1/2023 Results Revenue of $14.97 Million, 43% YoY Growth.

Gross Margins increased to 44% (Adjusted: 47%).

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3243614 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Nano Dimension Ltd. stands at 6.47% while the volatility over the past one month is 4.58%.

The market cap for NNDM stock reached $652.22 million, with 253.21 million shares outstanding and 250.98 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.98M shares, NNDM reached a trading volume of 3243614 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]?

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Nano Dimension Ltd. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on October 21, 2016.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Nano Dimension Ltd. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for NNDM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 14.96. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.65.

How has NNDM stock performed recently?

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 29.39. With this latest performance, NNDM shares gained by 23.43% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 25.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -6.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NNDM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 74.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 80.02, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 68.22 for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.46, while it was recorded at 2.66 for the last single week of trading, and 2.53 for the last 200 days.

Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Nano Dimension Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 28.20 and a Current Ratio set at 28.70.

Insider trade positions for Nano Dimension Ltd. [NNDM]