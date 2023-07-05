Market cap of Ra Medical Systems Inc [RMED] reaches 4.76M – now what?

Ra Medical Systems Inc [AMEX: RMED] price plunged by -2.17 percent to reach at -$0.02. The company report on July 3, 2023 at 8:00 AM that RMED’s Electrophysiology Division Expands International Distribution.

Prepares for the CE Mark and International Launch of LockeT in Third Quarter 2023.

Ra Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE American:RMED) has announced that it has undertaken a strong effort to expand its distribution outside of the US. Last week RMED announced it has filed for the CE Mark on LockeT, its new device to assist in closure of percutaneous puncture sites. The effort to expand international distribution reflects the anticipated timing of the receipt of the LockeT CE Mark, which is expected during this third quarter. Most recently, the company entered into a distribution agreement with Medilynq for distribution of RMED’s products in certain countries in the Middle East, including Saudi Arabia, Jordon, Oman, UAE, Qatar, and Kuwait. In conjunction with the kickoff of this area, Medilynq placed its first order for a VIVO system. Additionally, the company is working with Bioline, a new distributor in Spain, and recently attended a symposium

A sum of 8809542 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 67.26K shares. Ra Medical Systems Inc shares reached a high of $1.14 and dropped to a low of $0.88 until finishing in the latest session at $0.90.

The one-year RMED stock forecast points to a potential upside of 87.14. The average equity rating for RMED stock is currently 1.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Ra Medical Systems Inc [RMED]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RMED shares is $7.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RMED stock is a recommendation set at 1.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Piper Jaffray have made an estimate for Ra Medical Systems Inc shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2019.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ra Medical Systems Inc is set at 0.10, with the Price to Sales ratio for RMED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 52.90. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.07, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.31.

RMED Stock Performance Analysis:

Ra Medical Systems Inc [RMED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.46. With this latest performance, RMED shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -80.77% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -94.29% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RMED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 28.10, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 21.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 30.91 for Ra Medical Systems Inc [RMED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.1387, while it was recorded at 0.9349 for the last single week of trading, and 3.0688 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Ra Medical Systems Inc Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ra Medical Systems Inc [RMED] shares currently have an operating margin of -162778.57 and a Gross Margin at -4057.14. Ra Medical Systems Inc’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -191892.86.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -234.29, with Return on Assets sitting at -141.84.

Ra Medical Systems Inc’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.90.

