Market cap of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] reaches 1.26B – now what?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: PTGX] slipped around -5.87 points on Monday, while shares priced at $21.75 at the close of the session, down -21.25%. The company report on July 4, 2023 at 3:30 AM that Protagonist Therapeutics Announces Positive Topline Results with JNJ-2113, the First and Only Oral IL-23 Receptor Antagonist Peptide in Development for Moderate-to-Severe Plaque Psoriasis.

Phase 2b FRONTIER 1 data presentation at World Congress of Dermatology highlights that a greater proportion of patients achieved 75, 90 and 100 percent improvement in skin clearance at week 16 in comparison to placebo.

Phase 3 development in moderate-to-severe plaque psoriasis and Phase 2b development in ulcerative colitis are planned by Janssen.

Compared to the average trading volume of 1.12M shares, PTGX reached a trading volume of 7774146 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for PTGX shares is $38.20 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on PTGX stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Jefferies have made an estimate for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 25, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. is set at 1.94, with the Price to Sales ratio for PTGX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1404.57. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.09, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.97.

How has PTGX stock performed recently?

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.35. With this latest performance, PTGX shares dropped by -20.88% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 94.72% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 174.97% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for PTGX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 25.64, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 17.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.75 for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 26.18, while it was recorded at 26.75 for the last single week of trading, and 16.24 for the last 200 days.

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Protagonist Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 10.10 and a Current Ratio set at 10.10.

Insider trade positions for Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. [PTGX]