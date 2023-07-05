Market cap of IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK] reaches 4.68M – now what?

IMAC Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: BACK] gained 23.18% on the last trading session, reaching $0.14 price per share at the time. The company report on June 28, 2023 at 4:30 PM that IMAC Holdings Annual Meeting of Shareholders Reminder.

Shareholders are reminded to vote their shares prior to the proxy voting deadline of 7:00pm on July 4, 2023.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.81M shares, BACK reached a trading volume of 41339524 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BACK shares is $1.25 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BACK stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for IMAC Holdings Inc. is set at 0.02, with the Price to Sales ratio for BACK stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.52, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

Trading performance analysis for BACK stock

IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.11. With this latest performance, BACK shares gained by 3.91% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.25% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BACK stock in for the last two-week period is set at 54.73, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 63.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.27 for IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.1382, while it was recorded at 0.1188 for the last single week of trading, and 0.2463 for the last 200 days.

IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

IMAC Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.50 and a Current Ratio set at 0.50.

An analysis of insider ownership at IMAC Holdings Inc. [BACK]