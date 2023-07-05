Market cap of Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] reaches 820.79M – now what?

Brandywine Realty Trust [NYSE: BDN] price surged by 5.16 percent to reach at $0.24. The company report on May 25, 2023 at 12:12 PM that Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Release and Conference Call.

A sum of 2956165 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.08M shares. Brandywine Realty Trust shares reached a high of $4.895 and dropped to a low of $4.695 until finishing in the latest session at $4.89.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The one-year BDN stock forecast points to a potential downside of -10.14. The average equity rating for BDN stock is currently 3.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BDN shares is $4.44 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BDN stock is a recommendation set at 3.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Brandywine Realty Trust shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sell, with their previous recommendation back on December 14, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Brandywine Realty Trust is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for BDN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.62. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.53, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.58.

BDN Stock Performance Analysis:

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.89. With this latest performance, BDN shares gained by 26.68% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -21.26% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -49.27% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BDN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.47, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.65 for Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.05, while it was recorded at 4.68 for the last single week of trading, and 5.58 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Brandywine Realty Trust Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] shares currently have an operating margin of +19.50 and a Gross Margin at +26.42. Brandywine Realty Trust’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.54.

Return on Total Capital for BDN is now 2.73, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 1.55. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 3.22, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.38. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 122.94. Additionally, BDN Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 55.14, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.58. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 119.60, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 53.65.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] managed to generate an average of $159,784 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 44.24 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.13.

BDN Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BDN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Brandywine Realty Trust go to 5.00%.

Brandywine Realty Trust [BDN] Insider Position Details