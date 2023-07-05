Market Analysts see Fisker Inc. [FSR] gaining to $6. Time to buy?

Fisker Inc. [NYSE: FSR] surged by $0.08 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $6.035 during the day while it closed the day at $5.72. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 7:00 AM that Fisker Publishes Life Cycle Assessment Report (LCA) and Announces the Fisker Ocean Has the Lowest Published Carbon Footprint of Any Electric SUV.

The Fisker Ocean has the lowest published carbon footprint of any electric SUV.

Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023



The electric vehicle boom is accelerating – and fast. According a new report published by BloombergNEF, annual spending on passenger EVs hit $388 billion in 2022, up 53% from the year before. Like we said, the boom is accelerating – and the time to buy EV-related tech stocks is now. Get our free report, "Top 5 EV Tech Stocks to Buy for 2023".



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

LCA highlights unprecedented sustainability through 5 phases of the vehicle’s life cycle, from raw materials to vehicle “end of use.”.

Fisker Inc. stock has also gained 17.70% of its value over the past 7 days. However, FSR stock has declined by -6.84% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -18.29% and lost -21.32% year-on date.

The market cap for FSR stock reached $1.81 billion, with 320.98 million shares outstanding and 178.87 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 8.18M shares, FSR reached a trading volume of 5259231 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Fisker Inc. [FSR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FSR shares is $9.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FSR stock is a recommendation set at 3.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Fisker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 08, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Fisker Inc. is set at 0.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for FSR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3625.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.50, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.07.

FSR stock trade performance evaluation

Fisker Inc. [FSR] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.70. With this latest performance, FSR shares dropped by -6.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -33.26% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FSR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 50.40, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 54.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.26 for Fisker Inc. [FSR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 5.89, while it was recorded at 5.42 for the last single week of trading, and 6.79 for the last 200 days.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Fisker Inc. [FSR] shares currently have an operating margin of -155042.40 and a Gross Margin at -3411.99. Fisker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -160086.55.

Return on Total Capital for FSR is now -39.94, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -41.42. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.51, with Return on Assets sitting at -35.23. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 144.80. Additionally, FSR Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 59.15, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 45.91. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 143.33, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 58.55.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Fisker Inc. [FSR] managed to generate an average of -$644,113 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 0.02 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.00.Fisker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Fisker Inc. [FSR]: Insider Ownership positions