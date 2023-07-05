Market Analysts see Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gaining to $14. Time to buy?

Bit Digital Inc. [NASDAQ: BTBT] surged by $0.55 during the normal trading session on Monday and reaching a high of $4.64 during the day while it closed the day at $4.61. The company report on June 22, 2023 at 9:05 AM that Bit Digital, Inc. Announces Expansion of Mining Capacity in Iceland.

Bit Digital, Inc. (Nasdaq: BTBT) (“Bit Digital” or the “Company”), a sustainability focused generator of digital assets headquartered in New York, is pleased to announce that it has revised an existing agreement to expand the Company’s mining capacity in Iceland to approximately 10.7 megawatts (“MW”).

The amended agreement provides Bit Digital with approximately 10.7 MW of hosting capacity with GreenBlocks ehf (“GreenBlocks”) at the facility in Reykjanesbaer, Iceland. This represents approximately 2.5 MW of incremental hosting capacity relative to the original agreement which will be filled with approximately 800 S19j Pro+ mining units. In aggregate, there will be 2,800 S19j Pro+ units and 500 S19j units deployed at the facility under the amended contract. Approximately 2,300 miners have already been delivered to the facility, with the remaining 1,000 expected to be delivered and deployed at the facility by the end of June 2023. The aggregate purchase price was approximately $4.9 million, or approximately $12.7 per terahash/second (TH/s).

Bit Digital Inc. stock has also gained 14.96% of its value over the past 7 days. However, BTBT stock has inclined by 199.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 708.63% and gained 668.33% year-on date.

The market cap for BTBT stock reached $390.05 million, with 82.50 million shares outstanding and 75.50 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.33M shares, BTBT reached a trading volume of 6734425 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BTBT shares is $4.57 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BTBT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

H.C. Wainwright have made an estimate for Bit Digital Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on September 23, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bit Digital Inc. is set at 0.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for BTBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 12.19. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.90, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.65.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 14.96. With this latest performance, BTBT shares gained by 44.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 708.63% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 251.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BTBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 68.31, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.20, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.71 for Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.84, while it was recorded at 4.39 for the last single week of trading, and 1.59 for the last 200 days.

Bit Digital Inc. [BTBT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Bit Digital Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 27.90 and a Current Ratio set at 27.90.

