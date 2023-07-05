Market Analysts see Agenus Inc. [AGEN] gaining to $8. Time to buy?

Agenus Inc. [NASDAQ: AGEN] loss -2.50% or -0.04 points to close at $1.56 with a heavy trading volume of 3556843 shares. The company report on June 30, 2023 at 11:15 AM that ESMO GI Data: Agenus’ Botensilimab/Balstilimab Combination Achieves Unprecedented Survival in Advanced Colorectal Cancer.

Median Overall Survival of 20.9 Months for Patients Without Active Liver Metastases Surpasses the Recently Reported 12.9-Month Benchmark with Standard of Care in this Population.

Immuno-oncology leader, Agenus (Nasdaq: AGEN), shared promising data today from its Phase 1b trial on the botensilimab and balstilimab combination at a late-breaking session at the 2023 ESMO World Congress on Gastrointestinal Cancer (ESMO GI). The new data show substantial survival benefits and long-lasting responses for patients with non-MSI-H (microsatellite stable or non-microsatellite instability-high) metastatic colorectal cancer previously resistant to chemotherapy and/or immunotherapy.

The daily chart for AGEN points out that the company has recorded -31.18% loss over the past six months.

If we look at the average trading volume of 5.62M shares, AGEN reached to a volume of 3556843 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Agenus Inc. [AGEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AGEN shares is $7.66 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AGEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Agenus Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on June 06, 2023.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Agenus Inc. is set at 0.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for AGEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.87.

Trading performance analysis for AGEN stock

Agenus Inc. [AGEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.88. With this latest performance, AGEN shares dropped by -1.89% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -31.18% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AGEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.90, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.04 for Agenus Inc. [AGEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.6260, while it was recorded at 1.6360 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1212 for the last 200 days.

Agenus Inc. [AGEN]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Agenus Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.10.

An analysis of insider ownership at Agenus Inc. [AGEN]